Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya’s Latest Pics Sparks A Meme Fest

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya stunned the world early this year when he announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic on New Year. The couple shared many pictures and videos from their engagement in Dubai on social media. Since then fans have not been able to keep calm about it.

Their pairing has attracted a lot of attention on social media. The internet has been loaded with memes ever since the couple announced the good news to their fans.

Hardik recently shared a new picture on his Instagram which sent fans into a tizzy. In the adorable selfie, we can see the couple pose with glee. Many netizens have further edited these pictures and replaced Natasa Stankovic’s face with Ranu Mondal’s face.

Here is Hardik Pandya’s original post:

Check out the meme fest here:

