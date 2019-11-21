We Fall, We Break, But Then...: Shikhar Dhawan Won't Let His Setback Bog Him Or You Down

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who hasn't been in the best of form lately received another blow recently, suffering a leg injury. Thirty-four-year-old Dhawan was last seen in action in the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this month. He managed to score 91 runs in the three-match series against the Asian opponents. Taking to his Twitter, Dhawan opened up about his injury, stating he'd be out of action for five days.

We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days 😎 pic.twitter.com/0XDHRXMSeP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 21, 2019

Dropped from the Test squad against Bangladesh, Dhawan returned to playing domestic cricket to re-find his touch, and has had varying degrees of success in doing so. Dhawan will miss the next few days of games for Delhi in the domestic T20 competition.

Shikhar Dhawan eyes comeback to Test side

Not being in the best form, Dhawan had lost his test spot way back in 2018, and with Mayank Agrawal notching up centuries one after another, the opening spot seems way out of Dhawan's reach for now. After a disastrous tour of England in 2018, Shikhar Dhawan was left out of the Test side and has not managed to make it back to the team yet. Although his name remains fixed as an opener for the limited-overs formats of the game, the left-handed opener wants to be back in the Test side as he loves the longer format of the game, as he has often stated. The opener has struggled to find his touch in Tests as Dhawan has played 34 Test matches and scored 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61.

Speaking to a news agency, Shikhar Dhawan said that he was always on for Test cricket and that he will be grabbing the opportunities in the domestic cricket tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy to improve his chances. Reiterating his aim to be back in the Test side, Shikhar Dhawan said that he would be playing domestic cricket when he will not be playing for India in any of the three formats. Talking about missing out from the Test side playing Bangladesh, Shikhar Dhawan said that he had no regrets for doing so but is working hard to make a comeback.

