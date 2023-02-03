Hardik Pandya Makes Big Statement On His Test Career Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India stand-in T20 International captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up regarding this when he was asked about his return to the red ball format. Hardik Pandya led Team India to yet another T20I series victory as they defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the recently concluded series.

Hardik said: 'I will come back when I feel it's the right time'

In the post-match press conference after the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, Hardik was asked whether he will return to Test cricket or not. Hardik opened up regarding his return to test cricket. Hardik said, "I will come back when I feel it's the right time to play Test-match cricket".

Hardik said: 'I'm going to focus on white-ball cricket'

"Right now, I'm going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right and body is fine, I'll give the long format a try", Hardik added.

Hardik Pandya made his test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2017. Hardik played his last test against England in 2018.

Hardik Pandya had been out of the national team after the 2021 T20 World due to his bad form and fitness. After staying out of the team for a while Hardik returned and returned very nicely as he guided new Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans to the title in their first season.

Hardik Pandya then returned to the national team in the T20I against Ireland. Hardik was named the captain of the side and he didn't disappoint. Team India defeated Ireland in that series by a margin of 2-0.

Hardik Pandya from then has been constantly captaining the T20I side and till now he has led in 4 bilateral T20I series and has not lost any of them.

Hardik Pandya has proved himself to be a typical white ball player and has also evolved his game in this format over the past few years. Hardik replaced KL Rahul as the vice captain in the limited overs format after the T20 World Cup last year.

Talking about Team India's upcoming challenge so they have to take on Australia in the upcoming Border- Gavaskar Trophy. The series is very crucial from Team India's perspective as they will have to defeat Australia by a margin of atleast two matches if they want to make it to the final of the World Test Championship that is scheduled to be held in June 2023.