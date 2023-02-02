IND Vs NZ: Hardik Pandya's Reaction After Collecting Trophy Leaves Prithvi Shaw Surprised

Team India won the three-match bilateral T20I series against New Zealand after picking up a massive 168-run victory in the third T20I on Wednesday. Having scored 234 runs at the loss of four wickets in the first innings, India bowled out the visitors on 66 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Apart from his heroic efforts both with the bat and ball, India captain Hardik Pandya in now making headlines for another reason.

After winning the match and sealing a 2-1 series victory, Pandya collected the winner's trophy and followed it up with a hilarious reaction. He was seen lifting the trophy with his hand and acting like it is too heavy to lift. He then passes on the trophy to youngster Prithvi Shaw, who can also be seen left in surprise with the weight of the trophy.

Check out the video of India’s post-match celebration-

Captain @hardikpandya93 collects the @mastercardindia trophy from BCCI president Mr. Roger Binny & BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah 👏👏



Congratulations to #TeamIndia who clinch the #INDvNZ T20I series 2️⃣-1️⃣ @JayShah pic.twitter.com/WLbCE417QU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

India captain Hardik Pandya chosen as Player of the Series

It is pertinent to mention that Pandya was adjudged as the Player of the Series, for his all-round performance. He scored only 66 runs off three games, but grabbed the maximum of five wickets, with the best figures of 4/16 in the third ODI. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer for India with 144 runs in three games, at an average of 72.00 and strike rate of 184.61, with the help of one century.

Team India defeat New Zealand by 2-1 in the T20I series

India won the 3rd T20I on Wednesday to seal the series, days after earning a hard-fought win in the second T20I. India chased down 100 runs in the 2nd T20I, but claimed victory only in the last over. The series earlier kicked off with New Zealand’s 21-run win in Ranchi.

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill’s century stand

Coming back to the third T20I, Pandya and Shubman added a whopping 103 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership in the first innings. While Pandya scored 30 off 17, Shubman played a historic knock of 126 runs in 63 balls. He became the fifth Indian batter to smash a century across all formats of the game.