Hardik Pandya shares first picture with his adorable baby son; See Post

Model-actor Natasa Stankovic and Indian skipper Hardik Pandya are proud parents to a baby boy. After the ace skipper shared a glimpse of the baby on July 30, the cricketer has shared another adorable snap of the little munchkin. In the picture, Hardik Pandya can be seen holding the baby in his arms in the maternity ward. While captioning the picture, Hardik who is elated to become a father wrote that his little son is a blessing from God.

Hardik Pandya shares picture with baby son

Several friends of the ace cricketer were quick enough to pour in their love and best wishes to the couple for welcoming the bundle of joy in their life. Actor Karan Tacker was the first one to leave a comment under the post and asked the skipper to perform his duties in an extraordinary manner just like he plays cricket. Singer and rapper Badshah also extended his best wishes to the couple and wrote, “junior OP.” Singer and actress Sophie Choudry also showered her love on the beautiful couple and wrote that their little son is love. Singer Jassie Gill wrote, “congratulations bro.”

Read: Hardik Pandya Net Worth, House, IPL Salary And Lavish Lifestyle Of Indian All-rounder

Read: Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Combined Net Worth, Earnings And Journey To Parenthood

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had shared another picture of the baby boy in which the player is seen holding the fingers of his young boy, Hardik Pandya wrote that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The player had announced in May earlier this year that the couple was expecting a child. Since then, both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been quite active on social media, regularly sharing updates and giving their fans an insight into their lives. In addition to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s colleagues, the couple’s fans also showered in their wishes. Many congratulated the player after he was blessed with a baby boy, commenting that “Pandya 2.0” and ‘mini Pandya” were here. Others asked the couple to reveal more information about the baby, requesting them to share a picture of his face as well.

While most fans congratulated the couple, some cricket fans were quick to find the funny side of the news as well. A couple of fans wrote that now all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, with fans sharing hilarious memes as well.

Read: Hardik Pandya & Natasa Welcome A Baby Boy; Wishes Pour In From Athiya, Sophie & Others

Read: Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In Online