Steve Smith 'hugely Disappointed' That IPL 2020 Won't Take Place In India

Australia's Steve Smith recently gave his take on the decisions surrounding the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The right-handed batsman is set to captain the Rajasthan Royals franchise in their upcoming campaign. In IPL 2020, he will be seen playing alongside his national teammate Andrew Tye and his Ashes rivals Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer among several others.

Steve Smith talks about IPL 2020 after Rajasthan Royals documentary premiere

While speaking to reporters after the special premiere of Rajasthan Royals documentary ‘Inside Story’, Steve Smith talked about the upcoming IPL 2020 schedule announcement date, which is set to confirm the match venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He expressed disappointment at IPL 2020 taking place in the desert country instead of India. He said that it's “disappointing” that this year’s IPL is not in India as his team would have “absolutely loved” to play there. The maverick Australian also said that the playing conditions in the UAE could be similar to the ones in India.

Talking about his side’s chances in the upcoming event, Steve Smith mentioned that a couple of their players have had the experience of playing in UAE before. He cited the example of IPL 2014 being co-hosted by UAE and India. The former Australian captain revealed that the players in the Rajasthan Royals camp will be “just jumping out of their skins to some quality cricket” in IPL 2020.

A sneak peek of the Rajasthan Royals documentary

IPL 2020 schedule announcement date: IPL new time table

The IPL 2020 schedule is expected to be announced on Sunday, August 2 through a teleconference meeting. The meeting will be held between the IPL 2020 Governing Council and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members. Apart from announcing the IPL's new timetable, the meeting is also expected to put forth several biosecurity measures which would be mandatory for all players to follow at the newly-decided venue.

Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com