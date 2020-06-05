Hardik Pandya Reveals How B'desh Lost The Plot In Their WT20 2016 Group Match Against Ind

Hardik Pandya came forward and revealed where had a set Mushfiqur Rahim made a mistake just when Bangladesh were heading towards a famous win against India in the ICC World T20 2016 group match that was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rahim's wicket was the turning point as the Men In Blue snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Pandya had himself had bowled the crucial final over.

READ: Aakash Chopra Criticises Ex-Pak Cricketers For Claiming Ind-Eng WC 2019 Match Was Fixed

'He went for a big shot': Hardik Pandya

During his interaction with the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, the star all-rounder went on to say that he honestly did not think what happened was possible and had he been in Mushfiqur Rahim's place, he would have taken a single and secured a win and then would have gone for the signature shot to finish it with a six and all of that.

Recollecting the high-pressure final over that was bowled by him, Pandya mentioned that he was thinking which is the most difficult ball if someone wants to take a single and then thought of bowling a back of the length delivery because he reckoned that is something where it would have been difficult for the batsman to hit and at the same time, a single can also not be taken on that delivery either.

The youngster then added that one needs to play it well to get a run out of that delivery but instead, Mushfiqur went for a big shot and that is why he got out.

READ: ICC Makes Fans Miss MS Dhoni More With Latest Post With Throwback Photo Of CSK Captain

When Bangladesh snatched defeat from the jaws of victory

India were restricted to 146/7 in their 20 overs after Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza had won the toss and elected to field. In reply, even though the visitors seemed to be losing their way, victory was just around the corner for them as they needed 11 runs off the final over bowled by Hardik Pandya.

After a single was taken off the very first ball, the wicket-keeper batsman hit Hardik for two boundaries as the equation came down to 2 runs off the final three balls and that is where Mushfiq carried out his pre-victory celebrations. However, in the quest of finishing the game with a big shot, he was caught by Shikhar Dhawan.

Things did not end there as a well-set Mahmudullah Riyad also played a rash shot and lost his wicket and, Mustafizur Rahman was found short of his crease due to some brilliant sprinting from the then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to effect a run-out as the Men In Blue won the contest by 1 run.