Hardik Pandya Set To Be Available For T20 World Cup: Indian Fitness Trainer Nick Webb

Hardik Pandya has been one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across all formats. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions. India have struggled to find the right combination since he has been out of the team.

Hardik Pandya injury: India fitness trainer provides big update on the all-rounder's fitness

Hardik Pandya's return to international cricket is much awaited. Now, there is a huge update about the all-rounder's return to the game. The strength and conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team, Nick Webb, has delivered a positive Hardik Pandya injury update. The all-rounder last played for India in September last year.

Pandya first sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018. The Mumbai Indians star recovered in time to play in the IPL 2019 and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced. Pandya required surgery to get his physical health back to normal. The Mumbai Indians star underwent successful surgery in London in October and had almost recovered.

In December, Hardik Pandya was included in the India A squad for the ODIs in New Zealand but was pulled out of the squad as he still hadn't recovered fully. Hardik Pandya finally returned to action in DY Patil T20 Tournament in March. He impressed straightaway by scoring two staggering centuries. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

His brilliant performances in the domestic T20 tournament earned him a place in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa. The series was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder will be eager to return to the cricketing action once normalcy is restored.

While speaking to Sportstar, Nick Webb said that Hardik Pandya is going well and training hard at the moment. He also said that whenever you’re dealing with a stress-related injury, there is a lot that goes into the rehabilitation process. Webb further said that once you start bowling, you modify plans according to how a player responds.

Webb went on to say that you also need to monitor their progress and look for any soreness present. He added that from what he had seen of Pandya in Dharamsala back in March, he looked in good shape and worked hard. Webb also said that Hardik Pandya is an important player for the team and everyone within the coaching and support staff is supporting him in every way they can. Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian team will come as a big boost ahead of the T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in Australia later this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM