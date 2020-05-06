Mumbai Indians' Talent Scout Calls CSK's Ravindra Jadeja 'best-ever Indian Fielder'

The Indian cricket team has gone onto improve their fielding standards over the years and now they are among the best fielding units in the world. Team India had produced fine fielders in the 90s and 2000s too in the form of Ajay Jadeja, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who were known for their sharp reflexes. However, under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue's fielding standards have only gone higher. One of the best fielders in world cricket at the moment is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has redefined fielding standards in the country.

Pravin Amre labels Ravindra Jadeja as 'India's best-ever fielder'

Now, Mumbai Indians talent scout Pravin Amre has spoken on Ravindra Jadeja's fielding. While speaking to Sportskeeda in an Instagram live session, Pravin Amre labelled Ravindra Jadeja as the best Indian fielder to have ever graced the sport. Pravin Amre spoke in length about how Ravindra Jadeja was the best fielder he had ever seen and how his fielding heroics have turned matches in India's favour.

Pravin Amre overlooked the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, who are also considered to be the best Indian fielders. Pravin Amre further said that Ravindra Jadeja has great anticipation, has a good throw and has won many matches for the Indian cricket team through his fielding.

CSK star Ravindra Jadeja’s way of dealing with India lockdown

Ravindra Jadeja is making the most of the India lockdown as he can be seen spending his time with his beloved horses at his farmhouse. It has been noted in the past that the cricketer likes to be with his horses in Gujarat whenever he is away from the game. Ravindra Jadeja has been quite active on social media of late as the all-rounder has been constantly sharing videos and pictures of his horses. In a caption on one of his posts, the cricketer wrote that he credits his horses for teaching him everything he needs to know about himself.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER