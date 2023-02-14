India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday renewed his marriage vows in a lavish white wedding conducted at a palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur city. Hardik got married to Natasa Stankovic in a low-key affair in 2020, which the cricketer announced on social media along with the news of his wife's pregnancy. The couple welcomed a son named Agastya the same year while the entire world was dealing with the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Hardik Pandya shares first photos from his wedding

The couple decided to tie the knot for the second time in 2023 but with a white wedding twist. Photos from Hardik's private wedding ceremony are now going viral on various social media platforms. Hardik himself took to his official Twitter handle to share a few pictures from the lavish affair.

"We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Hardik wrote on Twitter.

We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love ❤️

Video emerges from Hardik's wedding

