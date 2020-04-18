Hardik Pandya Wishes KL Rahul On His Birthday, Netizens Laughs At The Keeper's Epic Reply

Indian cricket team's star batsmen KL Rahul turned 27 today and his close friend Hardik Pandya in a loving gesture took to Instagram to wish him first on his special day. Hardik Pandya, on his official Instagram handle, shared a picture of them together and wrote: "Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back ❣️"

In the throwback picture shared by Hardik, two cricketers can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. Rahul, however, in a quirky response to Hardik’s post asked, "Bhai ye got ur back ka matlab kya hota hai ???" in a comment.

Fans send wishes

The post garnered a huge reaction from the cricket buffs who sent best wishes to KL Rahul and reacted to his hilarious comment with laughter emoticons. “Happy birthday KL Rahul”, wrote an Instagram user. “Love you Hardik sir you’re amazing so handsome,” wrote another user, making a heart emoji on the post. “Happy birthday keeper”, wrote another fan.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

