Hardik Pandya's 'okay To Be Unique' Statement Takes Internet By Storm After Loss To WI

Hardik chose not to bowl out Chahal and handed the ball to Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. It seemed Hardik wanted to keep Chahal for the last.

Vishal Tiwari
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya after taking a wicket (Image: AP)


India faced West Indies in the second T20I, and initially, they seemed in control when Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked early wickets, leaving the hosts three down within four overs. However, Nicholas Pooran's aggressive batting brought West Indies back into the game. Mukesh Kumar's crucial dismissal of Pooran and Yuzvendra Chahal's two wickets in one over put India on top again. But a strange decision from captain Hardik saw India lose by two wickets, reaching a seven-year low against West Indies.

Netizens troll Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya chose not to bowl out Yuzvendra Chahal and handed the ball to Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh in the 18th and the 19th overs respectively. It seemed Hardik wanted to keep Chahal for the last over. West Indies capitalized on this opportunity, smashing boundaries and a six to seal the win with seven balls to spare. This loss marked the first time India lost two consecutive T20Is against West Indies in a bilateral series. Earlier, India lost the first T20I by 4 runs. 

Fans criticized Hardik for his captaincy and recalled his earlier remark about being unique. During the 3rd ODI match on the same tour, Hardik was reminded about India's record of not losing an ODI series against the West Indies for the past several years. Hardik, who was captaining in absence of Rohit Sharma, had replied 'It's okay to be unique." This defeat raised concerns for the Indian team ahead of future matches.

The third T20I of the five-match series is scheduled to be held at the same venue in Guyana on August 8. India will have to win the match in order to remain alive in the contest. 

Image: AP

