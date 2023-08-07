'We Have Been Losing': West Indies Batter's Bold Claim After Handing Defeat To India

Nicholas Pooran expressed great satisfaction with his match-winning knock of 67 runs, leading West Indies to a thrilling two-wicket victory over India in the second T20I held in Guyana on Sunday. Pooran's explosive fifty proved crucial for the home side as it helped them counter India's exceptional performance during the power-play. Despite India's impressive bowling in the final stages, the West Indies managed to secure a hard-fought victory, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-game series.

3 things you need to know

West Indies won the 2nd T20I in Guyana by 2 wickets

Nicholas Pooran won the Player of the Match award

With the win, Windies have taken a 2-0 lead in the series

Also Read: 'Baffling He Didn't Bowl Again': Ex-India Players Slam Hardik Pandya's Handling Of Chahal

Nicholas Pooran makes a bold claim after handing India another defeat

After the match, Nicholas Pooran thanked god for his performance and expressed his initial misjudgment about the game's progression and conclusion. Although he wanted to finish the game himself, he acknowledged that cricket is unpredictable, and anything can happen. He also emphasized that his outstanding performance was not merely a fortunate streak but the result of rigorous hard work and dedication that brought him to where he is today.

According to Pooran, playing on similar wickets in Guyana has given his team an advantage, and he believes that as a batsman, one must capitalize on every opportunity, be it half-volleys, short balls, or full tosses.

"Satisfied that I performed. The beauty of the game is it is never over till it's over. Being consistent is something I am wanting to do. I won't say it is a purple patch. I have been working hard in the last couple of years, but we have been losing. Now I look at the game differently and want to continue to entertain. The score didn't matter to me as long as I was batting. It was about being smart and controlling the game. I felt like it was a decent wicket and we are accustomed to get such wickets here. The bowlers are going to give you half-volleys, full tosses," Pooran said.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Says He Is Like Dhoni; Snubs Virat Kohli

IND vs WI: India look to get back in the T20I series

The third T20I match between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place on August 8. The match will be held at the same venue in Guyana. India will look to make a comeback in the five-match series, while the West Indies will attempt to seal the contest in the next match.

Image: AP