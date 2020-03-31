Harmanpreet Kaur On Why India's Cricketing Culture Is 'Way Behind' Australia And England

Harmanpreet Kaur led India from the front very well as the Indian eves had an excellent ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign Down Under where they finished as the finalists losing to the hosts and the reigning champions Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women's Day i.e. March 8. Meanwhile, the Indian T20I skipper has mentioned why India are not as successful as their Australian and English counterparts.

'We are five-six years behind': Harmanpreet Kaur

During a recent interview, Harmanpreet Kaur said that world-class teams like Australia and England who are multiple-time world champions have a pretty old and robust cricket culture whereas, India, on the other hand, has just started getting required facilities Kaur also mentioned that as India keep improving on the domestic level, the performance at international level will improve as well and that went on to add that India are five-six years behind those teams.

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

For Australia, wicket-keeper-batter Alyssa Healy had top-scored with a match-winning 39-ball 75. Healy was dropped by youngster Shafali Verma at covers in the very first over and she made the Women In Blue pay a huge price for giving her a reprieve.

