Sachin Tendulkar Gets BIZARRE Send Off After Lord's 2002 Test Dismissal; Watch Video

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to postpone all cricketing activities worldwide. Even the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the entire nation continues to remain under lockdown. As cricketers and Indian citizens continue to stay indoors, here is a look one of the shocking moments from the early 2000s which involved legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Completes ₹50 Lakh Donation For COVID-19 Fight: Report

July 29, 2002: When Sachin Tendulkar was 'escorted' by a spectator

Under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, the Indian team toured England from June-September 2002 for four Tests and a tri-series involving Sri Lanka as the third team. The first Test, played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, saw India chasing a stiff fourth-innings target of 568 on Day 4 and Day 5. Much focus was directed towards batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to display his magic and rescue India with a draw or an unlikely Test win. However, all hopes ended when Tendulkar got his stumps rattled by Matthew Hoggard to leave India tottering at 140-3. India eventually lost the Test by 170 runs.

Also Read | Throwback: Sachin Tendulkar Records his 100th International Ton, On This Day In 2012

After Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal, a bizarre situation unfolded when he was walking back to the pavilion. A spectator was seen on the ground escorting the batsman on his way back. Many people wondered who the spectator was and he was not reprimanded by the security personnel of Lord’s.

One of the most bizarre instances in cricket.



Sachin dismissed at Lord's, 2002, by a BEAUTY of a ball by Hoggard. Some drunk English dude escorts Sachin off the field, clapping him off!



How's Bumble, "GET OFF THE PITCH MAN!" 🤣 https://t.co/dkWZRufgJQ pic.twitter.com/ryvyjcEapt — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 31, 2020

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar records 10,000th ODI Run On Mar 31, 2001 Against Australia; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar records and Sachin Tendulkar stats

Many Sachin Tendulkar records are a testament as to why the batsman is considered to be a global cricketing icon. Apart from being the leading run-aggregator across all formats with 34,357 runs, the ‘Master Blaster’ also leads the charts of most centuries in international cricket. While Tendulkar has scaled the three-figure mark 100 times, the next best on the list are Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli with 71 and 70 centuries respectively.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Matches Ricky Ponting, Kane Williamson Similar To Sachin Tendulkar: Brad Hogg

Sachin Tendulkar donation

The recent Sachin Tendulkar donation act includes ₹25 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra. The donation was made in wake of the ongoing nationwide fight against coronavirus. Apart from Tendulkar, former and active cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir have also pledged to the cause.

Also Read | World Cup 2019 | Sachin Tendulkar To Make His Off-field Cricketing Debut During The England-South Africa Tournament Opener

Image credits: Twitter