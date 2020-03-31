T20 World Cup 2020 To Be Held As Per Its Original Schedule: Reports

The ICC T20 World Cup will be the biggest global sporting event in cricket this year which is scheduled to be held in October-November this year. However, it remains to be seen whether the showpiece event of T20I cricket will take place as scheduled due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. But, the governing body of world cricket the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its statement has mentioned that tournament will take place as per its original schedule.

'Nothing has changed': ICC Source

“Nothing has changed since the board meeting release and no member is asking for a date change as of now". “In response to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so,” ICC had said in a statement. “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October – 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled,” the statement added.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 will be hosted by Australia between October 18 and November 15, 2020. 16 nations will be participating in the event, which includes the top ten ranked ICC members. West Indies won the previous World Cup in 2016, defeating England in a nail-biting final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The tournament will start with a first-round stage between eight teams divided into two groups. The two groups (A and B) will be headed by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively and will be accompanied by three other nations in their respective groups. The top two teams from Group A and Group B are denoted as A1, A2 and B1, B2 respectively. Those four teams will then proceed into the Super 12 stage.

Super 12 stage will further consist of two groups, Group 1 and Group 2.

Group 1 includes Pakistan, hosts Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, A1 and B2.

Group 2 includes India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, B1 and A2.

India will kick off their campaign by locking horns against South Africa on October 24 in Perth. The final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 15.

(With ANI Inputs)