Harmanpreet Kaur To Face Severe Penalties For Breaking Stumps Over Umpire's Decision

In the third ODI of the three-match series between the Indian women's cricket team and Bangladesh women, held on Saturday, an intense contest unfolded, culminating in a thrilling draw as both teams managed to score an identical 225 runs. However, the match was overshadowed by a controversial moment when Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian skipper, was dismissed for 14 runs off 21 balls in a contentious manner. The decision surrounding her dismissal sparked a dispute, and Harmanpreet openly criticised the standard of umpiring during the game.

3 things you need to know

Harmanpreet Kaur broke the stumps after being given LBW by the umpire

In her post-match press conference, Kaur called the umpiring 'low-level'

Kaur may face penalties for her behaviour in the match

Also Read: 'Focus On Cricket': Smriti Mandhana Schools Harmanpreet's Critics Questioning Her Ethics

Harmanpreet Kaur may face severe consequences for her outburst and criticism of umpires' decisions during the ODI series against Bangladesh. According to reports, Harmanpreet will be penalized 75 percent of her match fee and will receive three demerit points for slamming the umpire's decision in her post-match press conference.

During the third ODI, Harmanpreet expressed her frustration with the nature of her dismissal by aggressively breaking her stumps. She also had a heated argument with umpire Tanvir Ahmed over her LBW decision.

As a result of her actions, Harmanpreet will reportedly be fined 50 percent of her match fee for breaking the stumps and an additional 25 percent for her behavior during the presentation ceremony. Furthermore, she will be handed a total of four demerit points for her conduct in the match.

In her post-match speech, Harmanpreet appreciated Bangladesh's batting performance but expressed her disappointment with what she perceived as "low-level umpiring."

Also Read: WATCH: Disappointed Harmanpreet Kaur Vents Out Her Frustration On Match Officials

The WODI encounter between India and Bangladesh will be etched in memory as a fiercely competitive match, with the series ultimately ending in a 1-1 draw. Prior to the ODIs, the two teams engaged in a thrilling three-match T20I series, which India women emerged victorious in, securing a 2-1 win. The Indian women's team will next be seen competing in the Asian Games 2023 in China. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 23.

Image: BCB