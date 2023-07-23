'Totally Her Problem': Bangladesh Skipper Slams Harmanpreet Kaur While Defending Umpires

The India women's cricket team's white-ball tour of Bangladesh ended up in one of the most chaotic fashions after Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur targetted the umpire's decision in the third ODI. The final ODI of the three-match series ended in a tie and the visitors were not able to chase down a total of 226 runs.

Nigar Sultana slams Harmanpreet Kaur for violent behaviour in the 3rd ODI

Bangladesh women's cricket team skipper Nigar Sultana in a press conference was asked about Harmanpreet Kaur's remarks on the umpiring decisions in the series. Nigar slammed the Indian team captain for her behaviour and said that she could have shown some manners. Sultana said:

It is totally her (Harmanpreet Kaur's) problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.

Nigar Sultana added:

The umpires wouldn't give her out if she wasn't out. We had umpires from men's international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they (India) going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals (of which there were six excluding the Harmanpreet and Meghna wickets)? We have respected their decisions. The umpire's decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. Why didn't we behave in that way (like the India players)?.

The India women's cricket team earlier won the three-match T20I series by 2-1 whereas the ODI series remained level at 1-1. The Indian team batters failed to score big runs throughout the tour whereas the bowlers also put up an average performance.