Harry Brook Or Shubman Gill? Steve Smith Names Next Batting Superstar Of Cricket

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith was asked in an interaction regarding who will be the next superstar of world cricket. Smith was asked to pick between Harry Brook and Shubman Gill who have been in top form in international cricket in recent times. Steve Smith was having an interaction with ESPNcricinfo and picked Harry Brook over Shubman Gill as the next superstar of world cricket. Harry Brook has been performing brilliantly for England in all three formats and also has all the abilities to become the next superstar of world cricket.

Harry Brook has been in red-hot form in Test cricket and right now is currently averaging at 77.87 in 5 Test matches and has scored three centuries in 8 innings.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has had a top start to 2023 and has already scored 4 international hundreds this year. Shubman Gill has been performing brilliantly for Team India in recent times and has also broken a lot of records. Shubman became the youngest batsman to hit a double century in the 50-over format and also the fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs.

Shubman also is the youngest player to hit 3 centuries in all three formats. Shubman is also in contention to replace Shubman Gill in the third Test against Australia starting on March 1, 2023.

Talking about Team India's current scenario in international cricket, they are high on confidence as they have already beaten Australia in the first two Tests of the four-match Test series. Team India just need to win one Test match to book their place in the World Test Championship final. India would enter the WTC final if they managed to win the Test series against Australia 3-1.

Australia will now have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose their chance of playing the World Test Championship final. The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Indore and will begin from March 1.

The World Test Championship final will be played in the June of this year and will be played at the Kennington Oval ground of London.