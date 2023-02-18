IND Vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Collides With Steve Smith, Their Reaction Goes Viral; WATCH

In the ongoing Day 2 of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, Team India had a bad start to the day as they lost four of their wickets early on in the innings. The wickets contained big names like KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, and Rohit Sharma.

Jadeja and Smith have a light-hearted collision

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were looking to balance Team India's innings after the early damage. In the 40th over of the match, Ravindra Jadeja smashed the ball off his backfoot towards the covers and wanted a single. However, Virat denied the single and sent back Jadeja. Jadeja was able to make it to the crease safely but he accidentally collided with Steve Smith who was standing right at the stumps. Even after the collision, both players turned it into a light-hearted hug.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test

If we talk about the match, after winning the toss and batting first Australia were bowled out for 263 on day 1 with Usman Khawaja becoming the top scorer with 82 runs. The Indian spinners were again a tough task for Australia as the Indian spin duo of Jadeja and Ashwin picked up 6 wickets among them.

Team India resuming their innings from the overnight score of 21 lost four of the top batsmen early and went into trouble. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli looked to balance Team India's innings but they also fell after a while. Axar Patel and R Ashwin are at the crease and they are looking to take Team India past Australia's first-innings score.

Team India are high on confidence after they bashed Australia by an innings and 132 in Nagpur and on the other hand, Australia might be under a lot of pressure as their batting lineup was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners.

Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost to Team India in the previous three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India are already 1-0 up in the present Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the second Test match of the series is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.