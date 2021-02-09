Harsha Bhogle Confident Of India Staging A Comeback Despite Bitter Defeat In 1st Test

Veteran commentator-cum cricket expert Harsha Bhogles has said that the Indian team need not press the panic button after tasting bitter defeat at the hands of a spirited England team in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Despite a huge loss, Bhogle highlighted the positives for India from the series-opener.

'Nothing to panic yet': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that the hosts had a few positives from this Test match that included skipper Virat Kohli's fighting 72 in the second innings, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin's form with the ball in hand (9 wickets in two innings including a fifer in the second), and, youngster Shubman Gill who bats like he is breezing through a simple maths test (scored a blistering 50 in the second innings).

At the same time, the versatile cricket pundit also heaped praise of number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (for scoring 73 & 91 in the first innings), and the composure of Washington Sundar (for his unbeaten 85 in the first innings).

The 59-year-old concluded by saying that India needs a bit more from the second spinner but there is nothing to panic about yet.

India had a few positives. The 2nd innings from Kohli, the form of Ashwin with the ball and Gill who bats like he is breezing through a simple maths test. Pujara and Pant and the composure of Washington. Need a bit more from the 2nd spinner but nothing to panic yet. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2021

READ: Virat Kohli Criticises Indian Team's 'Body Language' After 227-run Loss To England

England draw first blood

India were comprehensively beaten by 227 runs by England in the first of the four-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday after they were bundled out for a paltry 192 chasing a mammoth target of 420 as skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 72.

READ: Ben Stokes Stuns Virat Kohli With An Unplayable Delivery As Off Stump Goes For A Walk

England had everything going their way right from the toss to the end of the match. After opting to bat first, England posted a mammoth 578 riding on the back of a sensational double ton by Joe Root. In response, India were bowled out for 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead.

Joe Root & Co. decided against enforcing follow-on as they scored 178 and set India a target of 420. The Virat Kohli-led side was never really in the chase as they kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually dismissed for 192, thus handing the visitors a comprehensive win.

READ: Ishant Sharma Gets Lucky As He Prolongs His Stay On The Wicket Courtesy Of A Dead-ball

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.