Ishant Sharma Gets Lucky As He Prolongs His Stay On The Wicket Courtesy Of A Dead-ball

Ishant Sharma had a good match with the ball in hand as he picked up three wickets in both innings of the first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

At the same time, he also added another feather in his cap by becoming the third Indian pacer to enter the 300-club in red-ball cricket. However, the veteran pacer was a part of a bizarre incident on Day 5 of the Chepauk Test with the bat.

Dead-ball

The incident happened during the 57th over of India's first innings that was bowled by one of England's lethal pacers Jofra Archer. On the penultimate delivery of that over, Ishant uncomfortably defended a short delivery off the back foot that was bowled by the Barbadian fast bowler.

Considering how a bail fell down with the off-stump getting deflected, the visitors thought they had their man who also happened to be the last Indian wicket. However, the on-field umpires were not convinced and square leg umpire Anil Chaudhary decided to get it referred by the third umpire.

Replays showed that the bails had fallen to the ground even before the ball was bowled and thus, it was declared a dead-ball as the tail-ender was lucky enough to survive a hit-wicket dismissal.

The video of this bizarre incident was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

English bowlers run through India's famed batting line-up

Day 5 started with young opener Shubman Gill dealing in boundaries despite losing number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. He notched up yet another important half-century and looked set for a big score.

However, when veteran pacer James Anderson was introduced into the attack, he ensured that the hosts were in a spot of bother straightaway as he castled Gill (50), and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in his very first over with reverse swing.

Skipper Kohli waged a lone battle as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, once he was cleaned up by Stokes for a fighting 72, it was only a matter of time before the English bowlers ran through Team India's lower-order as they were bundled out for just 192.

Thus, the visitors ended up drawing first blood in the four-match series by registering a convincing 227-run win. England Test skipper Joe Root was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding double-century (218) in the first innings.

