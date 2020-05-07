'Times Just Get Worse': Harsha Bhogle Offers Condolences To Vizag Gas Leak Victims

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle came forward to express his condolences to the people who lost their lives due to the Vizag gas leak on Thursday. Many of the members of the cricketing fraternity had expressed their disappointment on the issue.

'Reeling': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Bhogle wrote that one of his favourite cities, Vishakapatnam is reeling under a gas leak. He then went on to mention that the times just get worse.

One of my favourite cities, Visakhapatnam, reeling under a gas leak. The times just get worse — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2020

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman mentioned that he was deeply saddened by the death of Vizag gas leak victims and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The ex-Test specialist then prayed for the well-being of the affected people.

Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the the well being of everyone affected 🙏🙏🙏 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 7, 2020

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant came forward and wrote that the visuals coming from Vizag are very disturbing after which he offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and then wished a speedy recovery to those who have been hospitalised.

Visuals which are coming out from Vizag are very disturbing. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those who are hospitalised #VizagGasLeak — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 7, 2020

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.