Harsha Bhogle Lauds Australia's Spirit As India Lose 4 Wickets For 11 Runs; Fans Air Views

Harsha Bhogle came forward and lauded Australia for their splendid performance in the first innings of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts made sure that they did not take much time to run through India's lower-order on Day 2 as they managed to add only 11 runs to their overnight score and were bundled out for 244.

'Been exactly as...': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to Twitter, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that 'Australia might have written the script for this morning's play' and things would have been exactly as they would have wanted it to be.

Australia might have written the script for this morning's play. Been exactly as they would have wanted it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2020

However, the passionate fans did not agree with the versatile cricket pundit and they criticised Team India's lower-order for not playing responsibly. Here are some of the reactions.

Last 11 runs 4 wicket — Raj Mrityunjay (@Rajromantic1) December 18, 2020

Lower order is pathetic



Aus tailenders easily add 50 runs



Always crucial — बीन kumar..🇮🇳 (@valorbharat) December 18, 2020

Couldnt have cleaned India up quicker than this. 4 wickets in 4 overs. — Saurav Vaish™ (@sauravkvaish) December 18, 2020

When will Indian tailenders show more commitment n application. — Arpit Sikka (@arpsik) December 18, 2020

No resistance poor batting by saha, pant was needed here — Switch Hit (@Switch_hit007) December 18, 2020

Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins shine as India lose the plot in the 1st innings

On Day 2, the Indian batsmen were expected to show some resistance after having lost six wickets on the first day's play and see off the new spells of Australia's premier fast bowlers but it was not to be as the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins cleaned up the lower order with two wickets apiece. Starc was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies with figures of 4/53 whereas, Cummins finished with figures of 3/48.

All eyes will be on the Indian bowlers as they look to stop the hosts from overhauling their first innings total. It remains to be seen whether the pace attack including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and, Umesh Yadav make the new ball do the talking up front.

