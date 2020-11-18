Harsha Bhogle Lauds PSL 2020 For Successful Final, Pakistan Fans Want Him On Commentary

The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season came to a conclusion on Tuesday, November 17 with Karachi Kings emerging victorious in a one-sided final against Lahore Qalandars. The recently-concluded event marked a historic occasion for Pakistan cricket, as it became the first-ever PSL season to be entirely conducted in its home country. Much to the delight of Pakistan fans, even Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle recently congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the successful conclusion of the season amidst the pandemic.

Pakistan Super League final: Karachi Kings lift PSL 2020 winners’ trophy

Pakistan fans acknowledge Harsha Bhogle’s PSL 2020 praise with positivity

On Wednesday, November 18, i.e. one day after the Pakistan Super League final, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and congratulated the tournament’s successful completion. According to him, the T20 event gave fans “something to cheer about”, considering the lack of international cricket thus far this year due to pandemic and travel restrictions.

Harsha Bhogle also congratulated Karachi Kings star batsman Babar Azam for his prolific outing this season. Apart from lifting the PSL 2020 trophy for Karachi Kings, the cricketer also won the ‘Player of the Final’ and ‘Player of the Tournament’ awards. Heaping words of admiration for the Pakistan captain, Harsha Bhogle wrote Babar Azam is “going to have more feathers than his cap can accommodate”.

Pakistan fans seems to have been smitten over Harsha Bhogle’s appreciative comments as a number of them called for his presence in the next PSL season. While some fans simply admired the gesture, others urged him to perform commentary duties in future PSL matches. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Bhogle’s comments after the veteran cricket commentator tweeted about PSL 2020 season.

Congratulations to @thePSLt20 on completing the tournament successfully and giving fans something to cheer about. Another feather in the cap of @babarazam258] who is going to have more feathers than his cap can accommodate — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 18, 2020

Thanks for tweeting. Would love to see u in Pakistan someday, I know its not possible for u to be part of PSL crew but it would be great to see u here, if an ICC event is held in Pakistan! — Maaz Ahmed (@maaz_ad) November 18, 2020

Thank you Sir for your kind words . — Arshad Mehmood (@Arshad_raja99) November 18, 2020

So next season Harsha gonna be star commentator in PSL — अजय (@ajju918) November 18, 2020

Thanks sir, I love your commentary, it will be great if you come to Pakistan for PSL commentary. Love and respect — 🇵🇰Muneeb Ahmed Khan🇵🇰 (@MuneebKhan02) November 18, 2020

One of the favourite Indians and commentators. — Hamayoon. (@humihere) November 18, 2020

Image source: Official Twitter accounts of Harsha Bhogle and PSL

