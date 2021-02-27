Harsha Bhogle Reacts To 2-day Test, Reveals Hotel Room And Activities In Bio-bubble: WATCH

Virat Kohli & co. steamrolled England by 10 wickets inside two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, February 26. On the back of Axar Patel’s 11-wicket match haul, the Indian team completed England’s trouncing late on Day 2 and took a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. After the match, the pitch used at the venue was questioned by several former cricketers and cricket experts, with even renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle giving his take on the 22-yard spin-friendly strip.

India vs England 3rd Test: Axar Patel takes match-winning 5-32 — watch video

6⃣ wickets in the first innings

5⃣ wickets in the second innings



Sit back & enjoy Man of the Match award winner @akshar2026's 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third @Paytm #INDvENG #PinkBallTest. 👌👌 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational bowling display 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Wins Over Graeme Smith, Ex-RSA Captain Lashes Out At Australia's Attitude

Harsha Bhogle reacts to India vs England 3rd Test pitch

A day after the conclusion of India vs England 3rd Test, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Instagram account and gave his take on the spin-friendly track at Ahmedabad. On what was supposed to be the third day of the Test match, Bhogle said “These 2-day finishes aren’t very good especially if you are in a lockdown and in a bio-bubble”. The 59-year-old is currently a part of the India vs England commentary panel alongside the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Graeme Swann and several other cricket experts.

Harsha Bhogle said that since the match ended within two days, he has to remain in his hotel room. He added that he cannot even go out to the city as he is obliged to adhere to the bio-secure bubble. Bhogle revealed that he will continue to work inside his hotel room in the meantime before he resumes his commentary duties at the same venue for the series-deciding fourth Test match.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

Harsha Bhogle praises Rishabh Pant

After the match, Harsha Bhogle also praised Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his wicketkeeping skills in the series. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that Pant’s keeping has been “excellent”, especially in the last two matches.

One lesser mentioned aspect of the last two tests has been @RishabhPant17's excellent keeping. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 26, 2021

Also Read | Virat Kohli Credits Team India's On-field Brilliance Post 10-wicket Win In Ahmedabad Test

India vs England 3rd Test updates

Earlier on Day 1, the England batsmen were folded out for just 112 inside two sessions. In response, Rohit Sharma scored a cracking 66, however, Team India only managed a 33-run advantage over the visitors. England later were shot out for just 81 in their second innings on the back of Axar Patel’s 5-32 and R Ashwin’s 4-48. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill overhauled their 49-run target without losing any wicket.

Indian openers celebrate win: watch video

Also Read | After A Historic Win In D/N Test, Sachin Tendulkar Urges India To Seal Four-match Series

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.