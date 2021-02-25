Last Updated:

Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

Yuvraj Singh hailed India's 10-wicket win over England and at the same time, also reckoned that these kinds of pitches are not good for Test cricket

Written By
Karthik Nair
Yuvraj Singh

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came forward to congratulate Team India after their emphatic 10-wicket win over England in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and at the same time, he also reckoned that it is not a good sign for Test cricket as the contest finished sooner than expected.

'Finished in 2 days': Yuvraj Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Yuvi wrote he is unsure whether it is a good sign for Test cricket as this match in Motera finished in two days. Giving further clarification on the same, the two-time World Cup winner added that had spin legend Anil Kumble and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh bowled on these kinds of wickets, then they would be sitting on a thousand and 800. 

The southpaw concluded by congratulating Axar Patel for an outstanding bowling spell and also gave special mention to Ravichandran Ashwin, and, Ishant Sharma.

Yuvraj's tweet evoked mixed reactions on social media. While some of the fans did agree with him, there were others who urged him not to make an issue out of it and rather celebrate the team's win instead of criticising it. Here are some of the reactions. 

READ: Virender Sehwag Shares A Nana Patekar Meme As D/N Test Between Ind-Eng Ends In Two Days

India go 2-1 up in the series

Team India survived the demons on the pitch with a comprehensive win in the third Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and by the virtue of this win, they have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets. 

READ: India Defeat England By 10 Wickets, Wrap Up Pink-ball Test Within 2 Days To Take 2-1 Lead

Meanwhile, Team India have also registered their second Day-Night Test victory after their heroics in Ahmedabad. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36. 

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8. 

READ: Axar Patel Shines After Registering 3rd Consecutive 5-wicket Haul In His 2nd Test Match

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT