Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came forward to congratulate Team India after their emphatic 10-wicket win over England in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and at the same time, he also reckoned that it is not a good sign for Test cricket as the contest finished sooner than expected.

'Finished in 2 days': Yuvraj Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Yuvi wrote he is unsure whether it is a good sign for Test cricket as this match in Motera finished in two days. Giving further clarification on the same, the two-time World Cup winner added that had spin legend Anil Kumble and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh bowled on these kinds of wickets, then they would be sitting on a thousand and 800.

The southpaw concluded by congratulating Axar Patel for an outstanding bowling spell and also gave special mention to Ravichandran Ashwin, and, Ishant Sharma.

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

Yuvraj's tweet evoked mixed reactions on social media. While some of the fans did agree with him, there were others who urged him not to make an issue out of it and rather celebrate the team's win instead of criticising it. Here are some of the reactions.

Killer pitch for batsmen! but the batsmen also didn't play well.. — A-😷😷-A (@Azmatalli) February 25, 2021

Team india fully depend on his strength spin bowling and batting against spin bowling and #ENG team forget his strength and copy team India strategy. #englandcricket #INDvENG #INDvsENG #AxarPatel — Avinash Shrivastav (@avinash_arsh) February 25, 2021

Sahi baat. Mazaa nahi aya. Not good for test cricket. — Shyamal jyoti (@shyamal_IND) February 25, 2021

No need to spoil their effort sir.. — CallMeSan (@urockman) February 25, 2021

Definitely Not.... — Rajesh Chauhan (@Kuwarrajalw) February 25, 2021

If Anil and Harbhajan had bowled to this opposition. (not pitch) — Pseudo NIM (@Cartoonist_JB) February 25, 2021

Don't live in past. Hasn't India scored low with Dravid and Laxman in the team? 20 years later someone will say the same for Sharma, Kohli and Rahane — AlphaCharlie (@cravlnx) February 25, 2021

India go 2-1 up in the series

Team India survived the demons on the pitch with a comprehensive win in the third Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and by the virtue of this win, they have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, Team India have also registered their second Day-Night Test victory after their heroics in Ahmedabad. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8.

