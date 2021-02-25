Virat Kohli Credits Team India's On-field Brilliance Post 10-wicket Win In Ahmedabad Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on his boys after Team India's emphatic 10-wicket win over England in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. The high-octane D/N Test ended inside just two days on a raging turner where the hosts came out on top riding on an outstanding performance.

'Outstanding team effort': Virat Kohli

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli posted a few images from the just-concluded Test match where he is seen celebrating with the team. The batting megastar then lauded the Indian team's outstanding team effort and for also being brilliant on the field.

An absolute outstanding team effort. 💯

Brilliant on the field. Way to go boys 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/No0dXnbGmG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 25, 2021

Pink-ball Test wrapped up in two days

Team India survived the demons on the pitch in their second innings on Day 2 with a comprehensive win in the third Test match to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, Team India have also registered their second Day-Night Test victory after their heroics in Ahmedabad. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

