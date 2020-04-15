Harsha Bhogle Says "IPL Postponement 'inevitable', Combating COVID-19 More Important"

Harsha Bhogle has come forward and commented on the postponement of IPL 2020. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has now been postponed indefinitely as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. The decision to postpone IPL 2020 was discussed over a conference call on Tuesday evening by the BCCI's top officials including Sourav Ganguly (President), Jay Shah (Secretary), Brijesh Patel (IPL chairman), Arun Dhumal (BCCI Treasurer) and Hemang Amin (IPL COO).

'Inevitable in this situation': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote it was inevitable in this situation that the IPL is postponed. Meanwhile, Bhogle also reckoned that the BCCI will make every effort later in the year to stage it given how much is riding on it for everyone. At the same time, the veteran commentator also added that combating COVID-19 is more important and plan B can only kick in once the virus leaves everyone.

Inevitable in this situation that the #IPL is postponed. I think the BCCI will make every effort later in the year to stage it, given how much is riding on it for everyone. But combating COVID19 is more important and plan B can only kick in once the virus leaves us. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The BCCI had several plans in mind to conduct IPL 2020. They first conceived the idea of conducting a month-long IPL with the final scheduled in the first week of June. Then they also were planning to play the games behind closed doors but a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country saw all the plans pushed to the backburner.

The only available window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The six-month travel restrictions in Australia end on September 30 if the situation becomes normal and the T20 World Cup is scheduled in October-November.

