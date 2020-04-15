David Warner Trolls Marnus Labuschagne For Copying Kane Williamson's Canine Cordon Clip

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne recently joined Kane Williamson by attempting a ‘Canine Cordon’ challenge with his pet dog in an adorable backyard training session. In the video, Marnus Labuschagne can be seen edging the ball towards his pet dog Milo at slip cordon. The dog successfully completes the catch and the cricketer took to his social media accounts to upload a delightful video of the same.

Marnus Labuschagne's ‘Canine Cordon’, watch video

Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard trainings more 🤔🐶 #StayHome #StaySafe #milo pic.twitter.com/CJL2vt2Fyz — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 14, 2020

Marnus Labuschagne follows Kane Williamson as David Warner crashes party

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was one of the first cricketers to attempt the ‘Canine Cordon’ challenge during the ongoing coronavirus quarantine. Williamson did so with his pet dog Sandy late last month and the challenge was then followed by his teammates Neil Wagner and Jimmy Neesham as well as by Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer among several other cricketers.

Kane Williamson dog pulls off the ‘Canine Cordon’ challenge, watch video

As Marnus Labuschagne took to social media platforms to upload his ‘Canine Cordon’ attempt, his teammate David Warner was quick to remind him about the original hero (Kane Williamson) of the delightful activity. In spite of a fierce Trans-Tasman rivalry between Australia and New Zealand, both David Warner and Kane Williamson share a good comradery as the duo represent the same franchise Indian Premier League (IPL), i.e. SunRisers Hyderabad.

David Warner’s ‘reminder’ response to Marnus Labuschagne

Image credits: Screenshot from Marnus Labuschagne Twitter