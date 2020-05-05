Harsha Bhogle Says Watching These Ricky Ponting Bullseyes Continuously Will Numb You

Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle was left flabbergasted as he shared a video compilation of Ricky Ponting's direct-hit run-outs and had just one piece of advice for fans viewing the video. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting had a magical arm on the field with the exceptional ability to find the stumps directly from anywhere on the field - a skill which very few cricketers possess. Punter's direct hits from the boundary lines to his sharp & accurate bullseyes from inside the 30-yard circle have left batsmen shell-shocked as they clearly did not expect the ball to come crashing on to the stumps, definitely not directly.

READ | Prithvi Shaw Follows Virat Kohli In Paying Homage To Handwara Encounter Martyrs

Taking to Twitter, Harsha Bhogle asked the fans to watch each run-out one by one instead of getting 'numbed' by watching one after the other. The commentator further noted that the direct hit should be practiced the way catches are done. The 'Voice of Indian cricket' hailed the ex-Australian skipper's fielding skill and touted it to be of 'another level'.

READ | ECB Cancels Contracts Of Players Signed Up For 'The Hundred'

Harsha Bhogle in awe with Ponting's direct hits

Brilliant. Watch each by itself rather than get numbed by one following the other. The direct hit should be practised the way you practice taking catches. And @RickyPonting is at another level. https://t.co/zZgAYnFUOL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 5, 2020

READ | England Have To Make Do With Limited Chances To Prepare For T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan

Ricky Ponting on Ashes 2005

“It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories,” Ricky Ponting said in the video. “One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where Michael Vaughan’s England beat us. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan’s team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord’s, but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw,” he added. “The fourth Test we ended up losing and England snuck up the line, and the fifth ended in a draw, and we ended up losing the Ashes. Unfortunately, we were not good enough. The everlasting image to come out of that series was that of Brett Lee and Andrew Flintoff down on one knee celebrating the end of a great Test match,” Ricky Ponting said.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Predicts THIS Inexperienced Pacer To 'replicate' His Bowling Attitude