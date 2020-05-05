Prithvi Shaw Follows Virat Kohli In Paying Homage To Handwara Encounter Martyrs

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw paid his tribute to security personnel for fighting and eliminating terrorists in the Handwara encounter in North Kashmir on Sunday. Shaw's tribute comes after captain Virat Kohli and former opening Gautam Gambhir paid their respects to the Handwara martyrs. The Handwara martyrs prevented a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists.

Handawara encounter: Prithvi Shaw joins Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir in paying tribute to Handwara martyrs

Team Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw joined captain Virat Kohli in paying his respects to the Handwara encounter martyrs and offered condolences to the families. The Delhi Capitals star saluted the efforts of the Handwara encounter martyrs who stood by their duties in these tough times. Prithvi Shaw added that the sacrifices of the Handwara martyrs would be etched in the nation's memories forever.

Even during these testing times our tough soldiers stood by their duties at the #Handwara encounter, sacrifices made by them to protect our nation will forever be etched in our memories. I salute each & every one of them & my heartfelt condolences to their families.

Jai Hind! 🙏 — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) May 4, 2020

Handwara encounter: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul pay tributes

Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace🙏🏼🥺Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/HIAltyZ7QX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 3, 2020

#RIP the brave soldiers of our nation who lost their lives in the #HandwaraEncounter

Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. 🙏🏻

My condolences to the families and may god give them strength. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 3, 2020

Handwara encounter: What happened in Handwara?

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector sacrificed their lives for their country. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub-Inspector attained martyrdom in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.

