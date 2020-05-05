Prithvi Shaw Follows Virat Kohli In Paying Homage To Handwara Encounter Martyrs

Prithvi Shaw has followed captain Virat Kohli's suit in paying tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the Handwara encounter on Sunday.

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw paid his tribute to security personnel for fighting and eliminating terrorists in the Handwara encounter in North Kashmir on Sunday. Shaw's tribute comes after captain Virat Kohli and former opening Gautam Gambhir paid their respects to the Handwara martyrs. The Handwara martyrs prevented a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists. 

Handawara encounter: Prithvi Shaw joins Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir in paying tribute to Handwara martyrs

Team Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw joined captain Virat Kohli in paying his respects to the Handwara encounter martyrs and offered condolences to the families. The Delhi Capitals star saluted the efforts of the Handwara encounter martyrs who stood by their duties in these tough times. Prithvi Shaw added that the sacrifices of the Handwara martyrs would be etched in the nation's memories forever. 

Handwara encounter: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul pay tributes

Handwara encounter: What happened in Handwara?

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector sacrificed their lives for their country. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub-Inspector attained martyrdom in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.

