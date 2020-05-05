Shoaib Akhtar Predicts THIS Inexperienced Pacer To 'replicate' His Bowling Attitude

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

Shoaib Akhtar names bowler who has the potential to be his successor

In the last few years, there have been some lethal pace bowlers but no one has come close to Shoaib Akhtar's pace and consistency. Shoaib Akhtar still holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in world cricket. Time will tell if the world will see a pacer as terrifying as Shoaib Akhtar. But according to the former Pakistani speedster himself, there is a pacer in the Pakistan team who has the potential to replicate his bowling attitude.

Shoaib Akhtar said that among the current crop of fast bowlers, he feels teenage sensation Naseem Shah can replicate his bowling attitude and anger. Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that Naseem and he would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude.

Naseem Shah, who made his international debut at the age of 16 against Australia in 2019, became a worldwide sensation with his raw pace and ability to extract bounce from the pitch. Naseem Shah impressed at home against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh just a few days after making his debut. Naseem Shah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka and a hat-trick against Bangladesh. In the process, Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in international cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar wants to coach IPL side KKR

According to the website News Track, in a conversation on the Helo app, Shoaib Akhtar not only expressed his desire to coach Team India's bowlers, but also become the bowling coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. During the interactive session, Shoaib Akhtar made it clear that if he gets a chance to become a bowling coach in the IPL, then he would like to join the KKR team. The 44-year-old during the interaction also said that by taking up the role of Team India bowling coach, he will be able to inject his qualities in the Men in Blue’s fast bowlers.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP