Hasan Ali Leads Pakistan Team's Winning Celebrations In 'Pawri Meme' Style: WATCH

The last couple of days have seen netizens grooving to YouTuber and music-composer Yashraj Mukahte's latest creation which is a quirky version of Pawri Ho Rahi Hai. The song features a 19-year-old Pakistan-based social media influencer and content creator who became an internet sensation after her Pawri meme video went viral. Since then, social media is abuzz with the different Pawri Ho Rahi Hai versions.

ALSO READ | Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: Mohammad Rizwan mispronounces George Linde's name, fans left in splits: WATCH

Hasan Ali recreates viral 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video

On Sunday, after Pakistan clinched the three-match Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series 2-1, Hasan Ali recreated the viral 'Pawri meme' along with his teammates. The hosts beat the visitors by four wickets in the final T20I to secure a stunning series win at home. Pakistan chased a target of 165 set by South Africa with eight balls to spare. Hasan Ali starred in the win as he picked 2/29 in four overs and also scored 20 off 7 balls with two sixes and a four to guide Pakistan to a win.

ALSO READ | Colin Munro reveals odd, first-of-its-kind reason not to visit Pakistan for PSL 2021

The Men in Green celebrated the win in style by hysterically mimicking the Pawri video that has taken the social media by storm. The video of the same was uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) where Hasan recreates the 'Pawri' meme as his team celebrates with the winning trophy in the background. In the video, Hasan says, "“Ye mai hoon, ye meri team hai, aur hum series jeet gaye hain aur hum pawri kar rahe hain (This is me, This is my team, we have won the series, and we are partying). When it comes to the cricketer, Indian fans remember the Hasan Ali wicket celebration more, making him quite a highlight alongside his performances.

ALSO READ | PSL 2021, Pakistan vs South Africa series to be broadcast by Sony in India

PCB to allow crowds to watch PSL 2021

Meanwhile, the PSL 2021 is all set to commence from February 20 with Karachi hosting the first 20 matches of the tournament before the action moves to Lahore, which will hosts the remaining 14 matches, including the final on March 22. According to a release by PCB, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 20% of crowds to attend the PSL 2021.

As per the release around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium. The release further states that the PCB will soon announce its ticketing policy to provide further clarity to the fans on how they can purchase tickets and the process to enter/exit the venues during the matches.

ALSO READ | Pakistan 'Unable' to find Indian broadcaster for PSL 2021, gets trolled by fans online

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.