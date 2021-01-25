PSL 2021, Pakistan Vs South Africa Series To Be Broadcast By Sony In India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was reportedly struggling to find an Indian broadcaster for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). However, their search has finally ended and they have signed a three-year deal with the Sony Sports Network in India for the T20 league. Along with PSL 2021, the network will also broadcast Pakistan's home international matches as per the deal.

PCB strikes three-year deal with Sony Sports Network in India

The Sony Sports Network India observed a major jump in their TV ratings, courtesy of the recently concluded India vs Australia series. In an attempt to further diversify their sporting content, they have also come on board as the broadcasters for the upcoming Pakistan Super League. The forthcoming edition of the league is all set to commence from 20th February with the Karachi Kings taking on the Quetta Gladiators. Cricket fans in India will be able to relish the live-action of the competition exclusively on Sony.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test

As for the home international matches, Pakistan is all set to host South Africa for two Test matches and three T20Is. Sony will act as the official broadcaster for the much-awaited Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series as well. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test is scheduled to be played from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PSL squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Image source: AP

