Mohammad Rizwan Mispronounces George Linde's Name, Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan put in scintillating performances in the two-match Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 Test series which the hosts won 2-0. Notably, the win was also Pakistan's first Test series win over the Proteas since 2003. Rizwan scored 166 runs in three innings at a stunning average of 83.00 and was awarded 'Player of the Series'.

Fans left in splits after Mohammad Rizwan mispronounces South African players' names

Moreover, Rizwan was also instrumental in Pakistan's win in the second Test as he batted with the tail and added more than 150 runs to help his side set a target of 370 for the visitors. The Pakistan stumper was also brilliant behind the wicket with his glovework. Rizwan was spot on with his performances on the field but he was far from perfect with his pronunciation of South African players' names.

While speaking to media after their win over South Africa, Rizwan mispronounced the names of George Linde and Anrich Nortje. The wicketkeeper was talking about the bowlers who picked up five wickets in the second Test. While Hasan Ali and Anrich Nortje picked a fifer each in the first innings, George Linde grabbed a five-wicket haul in the second.

Rizwan was quoted as saying, "Hasan bhai ne paanch out kiye, unka wo nodjiye hai ya nokia hai, jo bhi hai usne bhi paanch out kiye (Hasan Ali got five wickets, and their bowler nodjiye or nokia (refrring to Nortje) also picked up five wickets). He then made a complete mess of George Linde's name as he pronounced it as 'Lundi'.

Nokia Hai… Lundi Hai… Jo Bhi Hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/f45CMSLw0Q — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 7, 2021

The video of the same was shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter and in no time it went viral. Several reactions poured in as fans were left in splits after hearing Rizwan mispronounce South African players' names. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the incident. Many Pakistan players in the past have been subject to jokes for their below-par proficiency in speaking English in post-match presentations or press conferences, such as Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Nokia Hai… Lundi Hai… Jo Bhi Hai 😂 pta ni kia he 😂🤣😅🤣🤣😂 — Imran Emi🇵🇰 (@Imran_emi1) February 7, 2021

Wasim akram pronounce van der dussen as fan de dussa i mean what is he saying and he kept saying again and again 🤣🤣 — Huzaifa Bawany (@BawanyHuzaifa) February 7, 2021

Absolutely right

It's Nortij how can we call him Nokia 🤔🙄😂😂 — Zain Ali (@ZainAli98350577) February 7, 2021

Nokia😂😂🔥 — Ruhail amin (@Ruhaay) February 8, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan career stats

Rizwan has impressed the cricketing community with his skills in his brief career. The Rizwan career stats in Test cricket make for a decent read. In 13 Tests, Rizwan has scored 754 at an average of 44.4 to go with six fifties and one century. On the other hand, the wicketkeeper-batsman has 730 and 313 runs respectively in 35 ODIs and 26 T20Is.

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER

