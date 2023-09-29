'Hasn't Done Anything Big': Sehwag Excludes Star Player From India's Predicted XI For WC

With the commencement of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 now a week away, it has been announced that Rohit Sharma is taking on the role of captain for the Indian Cricket Team, a position of great significance in this esteemed competition. Despite the commencement of the tournament being scheduled for October 5, 2023, Team India's participation will be observed on October 8, 2023, when they face off against Australia. Ahead of the tournament, BCCI announced the final squad for the World Cup on Thursday, September 28, 2023, with only one change as R Ashwin enters the squad and Axar Patel is out due to injury.

Virender Sehwag snubs Suryakumar Yadav from predicted XI

Rohit Sharma and his team recently had a 2-1 series win over Australia which ended with a setback in the 3rd ODI in Rajkot. However, Virender Sehwag is not happy with the performances of Suryakumar Yadav, who has been included in the 15-member squad for the ICC ODI World Cup.

The former India opener said that Suryakumar Yadav hasn't yet fully demonstrated his genuine potential in the One-Day International format when questioned about his spot in the starting XI. He said that in order to add even more intricacy to the selection process, Suryakumar would have to score a significant century if given the opportunity, perhaps in one of the two warm-up matches. He said:

“Suryakumar hasn't done anything big yet in ODI cricket. He only bats in those final 15-20 overs where he utilises his T20 abilities which undoubtedly is important as well. But Hardik, Ishan and Rahul can all do that same job as well. So Iyer is confirmed for No. 4. Suraykumar will have to wait and if he does get a chance at No. 4 he has to score a big hundred and show that he can also score a ton as well,”

Team India's final squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.