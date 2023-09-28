Rohit Sharma gives verdict on Ashwin vs Axar debate as India set to name final 15 for WC

Before the start of the Asia Cup 2023, the selectors were clear about Axar Patel's position in the World Cup 2023 squad, but an unfortunate injury in the match against Bangladesh has put him under the scanner. As a contingency measure, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar received a call-up to the Australia series, and if anything the suspense has only deepened as Ashwin has come out to be an ideal contender for a spot in the World Cup squad. September 28, 2023, stands as the deadline day to submit changes in the team.

3 things you need to know

India clinch series against Australia

The Men in Blue secured the win with a 2-1 scoreline

Shubman Gill was adjudged the player of the series

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Invites KL To Lift ODI Trophy, Rahul Hands It Over To Local Players - WATCH

Suspense intact over R Ashwin vs Axar Patel

Axar Patel not featuring in the 3rd ODI has kept the obscurity intact regarding whether Rohit Sharma will proceed with Axar Patel in the World Cup or pull the plug on him. While Ravichandran Ashwin has showcased that he can likely take over the shoes of Axar Patel, the situation is still on tenterhooks and in the next few hours a name is expected to be locked in. Ahead of the final selection, the skipper was asked to provide an update and though he did not take a name but did mention the need to remain fresh for the next one-and-a-half month.

“When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused, we know where we are headed as a team. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months,” Rohit said after Australia salvaged pride with a win over India in the dead rubber at Rajkot.

Also Read | ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's Squad, Fixtures And Everything You Need To Know

India secure 2-1 victory over Australia

After a brilliant Asia Cup 2023 campaign, Team India got the better of Australia in the 3-match bilateral series. Under KL Rahul's captaincy, India won the first two matches of the series by a considerable margin and got a 2-0 unassailable lead before the onset of the 3rd match. In the 3rd final ODI, the Aussies came up with the goods and evaded a 3-0 whitewash.