'Have Started To Question...': Dhanashree Shares Cryptic Post After Chahal's Asia Cup Snub

Yuzvendra Chahal, the prominent leg-spinner of Team India, found himself notably absent from the 17-man squad selected for the Asia Cup 2023. Led by Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee opted for Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner, favoring him over Chahal. The committee also included Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, both spin all-rounders, for the forthcoming continental championship. Chahal's luck with World Cup selections seems to be less than favorable, as he had previously been left out of the T20 World Cup 2021 squad as well.

The Asia Cup roster has been unveiled by the BCCI, comprising 18 members

Both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have made a comeback to the lineup

Yuzvendra Chahal's name is absent, with Kuldeep Yadav getting the nod instead

Dhanashree posts cryptic message after Chahal's Asia Cup exclusion

This decision to exclude Chahal from the 2021 T20 World Cup squad raised eyebrows, especially since veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, not a regular in T20Is, was preferred over Chahal by the team management at the time. Chahal was picked for last year's T20 World Cup in Australia but was not given enough match time in the event.

The BCCI on Monday unveiled an 18-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Following the official announcement of India's squad by the BCCI, Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message. Her post questioned whether being an introvert could hinder one's career growth.

In response to his omission from the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Yuzvendra Chahal conveyed his feelings through a message posted on his official X account (formerly Twitter). Although devoid of words, the message was conveyed through a series of emojis.

⛅️——> 🌞 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 21, 2023

Chief selector Agarkar addresses Yuzi Chahal's snub from the Indian team

During the press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Chahal's omission. He cited the challenge of accommodating two wrist spinners and emphasized that Kuldeep Yadav had a slight edge over Chahal for the lone wrist spinner's slot due to team balance. "We couldn't get Chahal in as we had only 17 slots. Doors are not closed for anyone including Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar for the World Cup," Agarkar stated.

