Hayden Points Out Key Trick Australia Missed Out In 1st Test; 'Should've Been No.1 Pick'

Australian opener Travis Head played a phenomenal innings in the the Indore Test, scoring an unbeaten 49 off only 53 balls in the 4th innings, leading the visitors to a convincing 9-wicket win over India. Head's attacking batting style demoralised the hosts' hopes of winning, who were defending a modest target of just 75 runs. Even the spinners looked powerless against Head's aggressive approach, as he took the game away from them.

'Travis Head should have been just about the No.1 pick'

Former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden admitted that leaving Head out of the team in the first Test was a significant blunder on the part of the management. Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Hayden said Head was in form before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and the Australian management should have kept that in mind and given him a chance to play from the first Test.

"Travis Head should have been just about the No.1 pick on that side. He was brilliant last (Australian) summer. Who cares what happened a few years ago, he was in the form! Needed to play that (first) Test. Now he is showing exactly why you pick him. He has got wonderful intent to score, his strike rate is enormous. Gets that momentum and that belief in the batting changeroom. He is a mover and a shaker," Hayden said.

"It’s nice to contribute. Not everything goes your way and it’s never always going to be clear sailing. So, nice to stay prepared, the coaching staff and players and the vibe that we’ve created has meant we can get on with the job and make sure when that chance comes I’m ready enough to take it," he added.

Following the victory in Indore, Head appeared calm and composed in his post-match interviews, emphasising the importance of having the right mindset as a batsman in challenging conditions. He relied on his natural game and it paid off tremendously for his team. The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia will be played in Ahmedabad starting March 9.

Image: PTI/BCCI