'I'd Bat Anywhere': Travis Head Opens Up On Australia's Preparation For 3rd Test

Travis Head hasn't been able to justify his talent on Indian soil so far but the player admitted he is ready to bat anywhere in the batting order to help his side. After dropping out of the first Border-Gavaskar Test he was recalled to the starting eleven for the second Test in Delhi. The 29-year-old registered a paltry 12 in the first innings but was called out to open in the second innings where he scored a fighting 43 on a turning track.

I'd bat anywhere: Travis Head

As David Warner has already been ruled out of the remaining two tests, Travis Head will be again seen opening the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.

After losing his place in Australia's XI for the first #INDvAUS Test before returning for the next, Travis Head is more than happy to continue opening the batting if that's what his side needs going forward pic.twitter.com/rMSIlEz1pK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 26, 2023

“It was something that I didn’t expect coming here. The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a strong relationship with them.

“I think that’s what made the conversations the way they went, because there’s respect that goes both ways and we were able to voice our opinions.

“I woke up the next morning and I’m still on tour playing for Australia, I still get to do what I love to do. I’d love to be competing and playing but there’s another way I can support the guys... I still feel like I’m in a great space.”

He went on to add, “It was a small sample piece, but over here small sample pieces can be a little bit of gold to hopefully push on for the next two Tests. After missing out in the first Test, I’d bat anywhere that the team needed me to get a game.”

“I think the communication and the relationships that we’ve built is why this team has been so strong and why this team has stayed together for a period of time. We’re always gonna have moments that aren’t the greatest or isn’t the best we want it. Those things happen. We accept them but we’ve also got to find a way to get better at it,” Head signed off.