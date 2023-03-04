IND Vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer Sledges Travis Head In 3rd Test; 'His One Leg Is In Chandigarh'

Australia dominated the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India and won the match by a margin of 9 wickets. Australia batsmen Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne made sure that they lead their team to a victory in Indore after they lost Usman Khawaja in the first over of the second innings.

If there is an India-Australia match going on, there is bound to be some sledging among the players. A moment of sledging has come to the notice of fans on the Day 3 of the third Test match where Shreyas Iyer was seen passing some words to Australia batsman Travis Head. Shreyas during the Day 3 of the Indore Test match was fielding at the short leg and murmured something during the match.

Shreyas Iyer sledges Travis Head in 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Iyer said, “Iska ek pair Chandigarh mein, dusra Haryana mein which means His one leg is in Chandigarh and other in Haryana”

Getting back to the result of the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore, it was the visitors who dominated throughout the Test match and eventually won the game by a margin of nine wickets.

Australia proved their dominance in the third Test match from Day 1 wherein they first bowled out the hosts for a score of 109 and then again at 163 which left just 76 runs for the visitors to win the match with more than three days of play still left.

The Indian batsmen were not able to pick the Australian spinners from Day 1 of the third Test match and this has been Team India's problem throughout the series.

The main focus now will shift towards the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad as the loss in Indore has left no option for Team India but to win the match if they want to seal their position in the World Test Championship final. Australia, on the other hand, has already qualified for the big short-format event to be held in June this year at the Kennington Oval ground in London.

Team India are already 2-1 up in the four-match series and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth time in a row.