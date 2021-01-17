Hazlewood's Double Strike To Get Pant & Agarwal Spells Trouble For India At Gabba On Day 3

Australia's Josh Hazlewood struck twice after lunch to get rid of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal on day three of the 4th Test at the Gabba on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 38 runs - just two deliveries after play had resumed post-lunch. Rishabh Pant followed Agarwal nearly six overs later as Cameron Green took a screamer at the slips to send the wicketkeeper-batsman back to the pavilion for just 23 runs. Earlier, Hazlewood bowled a peach of a delivery to get the important wicket of a well-settled Cheteshwar Pujara right before lunch. India trialled Australia by 106 runs, with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur at the crease at the time of the publishing this story.

Hazlewood's double strike spells trouble for India

India lost the big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane to a poor shot just before lunch as they reached 161 for four on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday. This was after Mitchell Starc induced a thick edge off Rahane for Matthew Wade to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon after the India captain had got away with similar shots twice in the first hour of play. The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to anear unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.

Until Pujara's dismissal, the experienced duo raised hopes of a big partnership by negotiating the formidable Australian bowling attack in the first one hour of play. Pujara was his usual solid self while Rahane was a bit more adventurous and lucky as the ball flew past the gap between gully and third slip for boundaries on two occasions. Before getting out, Pujara square cut Mitchell Starc for a boundary and also collected four runs with a back-foot square drive through deep point.

Play abandoned after rains on Day 2

After losing Shubman Gill early on in the session, Rohit Sharma carried forward the momentum for India along with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Rohit Sharma's blunder cost him his well-paced innings as he was dismissed for 44 runs after facing 74 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Rain played spoilsport at the Gabba after the Tea break was taken, forcing the day's play to be abandoned. India’s injury-depleted attack dismissed Australia for 369 on the second morning of the series-deciding cricket test at the Gabba in a confidence-boosting session for the tourists. Thangarasu Natarajan clean bowled last man Josh Hazlewood to return 3-78 on his test debut and end the Australian innings at lunch on Saturday.

