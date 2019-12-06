HCA Prez Azharuddin Says They Have Worked 'very Hard' Ahead Of 1st T20 In Hyderabad

As team India gears up for the first T20 against West Indies, former cricketer and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday said that they have worked 'very hard' for the game and further appealed to everyone to come and enjoy the match.

"We have worked very hard for this game and I think we will have a successful game," Azharuddin told reporters. "I request everyone to come and enjoy the match. During my cricketing days I really enjoyed it when the crowd was enjoying the match," he added.

India was scheduled to play West Indies in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6. However, the Mumbai police expressed their inability to provide security for that day. As a result, the MCA reached out to the BCCI for the best solution to be decided upon.

Speaking about the same, Azharuddin said, "We had a game on December 11, but because of the problem in Mumbai, they were unable to give security arrangements. So we took the responsibility and we have tried our best to provide utmost security to the people."

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin further mentioned that every day is a learning opportunity for him. "I am still learning. It has been only two months now. I will learn as my tenure moves forward, every day is a learning opportunity for me. I will put in the experience I have and will make sure that the association rises to the top."

IND vs WI: Venues swapped for 1st and 3rd T20I

It is believed that former Indian captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin played an important role in the swap of venues. Had the former captain not agreed, the MCA was set to lose the match. “The BCCI has agreed to swap the dates of the Mumbai (December 6) and Hyderabad (December 11) games. We were able to carry out the swap after HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin agreed,” as per a senior Mumbai Cricket Association

(With Inputs from ANI)