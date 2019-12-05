IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Admits To Letting KXIP Down, Calls DC Move 'justified'

Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was traded from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals during the recently concluded IPL trading window. The move was finalised ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19 in Kolkata. In a recent interview with a leading media daily, the cricketer finally revealed what he thinks about his move from one IPL franchise to another.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin on his move from KXIP to Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin is a regular member of the Indian Test playing XI. However, the cricketer last played limited-overs cricket for India in 2017. In the interview, Ashwin revealed that he is preparing himself to make a comeback into the T20I team and has the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in his sights. He also spoke about his recent move from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals.

The cricketer said that he enjoyed his captaincy stint at Kings XI, which allowed him to explore some new boundaries. He added that a variety of factors came into effect which resulted in his trade to another team. Ashwin implied that the KXIP team owners did not feel the cricketer delivered with the level of performances expected from him, which the off-spinner even agreed to in the interview.

He recalled that he failed to take Kings XI Punjab through to the play-offs on both occasions (IPL 2018 and IPL 2019) and said that his move was more ‘initiated’ than his own doing. Due to the successful trade, Ravichandran Ashwin will now represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. He will now play alongside the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

