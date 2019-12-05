The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Admits To Letting KXIP Down, Calls DC Move 'justified'

Cricket News

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction, Ravichandran Ashwin was traded from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals during the recently concluded IPL trading window.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was traded from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals during the recently concluded IPL trading window. The move was finalised ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19 in Kolkata. In a recent interview with a leading media daily, the cricketer finally revealed what he thinks about his move from one IPL franchise to another.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Ravichandran Ashwin on his move from KXIP to Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin is a regular member of the Indian Test playing XI. However, the cricketer last played limited-overs cricket for India in 2017. In the interview, Ashwin revealed that he is preparing himself to make a comeback into the T20I team and has the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in his sights. He also spoke about his recent move from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The cricketer said that he enjoyed his captaincy stint at Kings XI, which allowed him to explore some new boundaries. He added that a variety of factors came into effect which resulted in his trade to another team. Ashwin implied that the KXIP team owners did not feel the cricketer delivered with the level of performances expected from him, which the off-spinner even agreed to in the interview.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

He recalled that he failed to take Kings XI Punjab through to the play-offs on both occasions (IPL 2018 and IPL 2019) and said that his move was more ‘initiated’ than his own doing. Due to the successful trade, Ravichandran Ashwin will now represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. He will now play alongside the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG