'He Doesn’t Take Pressure At All': Virender Sehwag Criticises Glenn Maxwell Once Again

Virender Sehwag has once again taken a dig at Glenn Maxwell after the Australian all-rounder had scored a match-winning half-century against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Sehwag said that Maxwell plays the IPL only for 'enjoyment'.

'When he comes to the IPL...': Virender Sehwag

While speaking on the Sony Sports Network, Viru went on to say that the power-hitter's attitude changes when he plays for Australia. Giving further clarification on the same, he said that it will be very difficult for the all-rounder to stage a comeback if he has two or three bad innings as a result of which he will be dropped from the national team.

“He doesn’t take pressure at all. He is there only for enjoyment. He will do everything in the match – encourage players, roam around, dance – other than scoring runs. As soon as the match is over, if he is getting free drinks, he will take that to his room or go to the room and have a lot of drinks,” the former Indian vice-captain added. “So, I never felt that he is that serious about the game. When he comes to the IPL, he is more serious about his golf than cricket. Because if you are that serious, the performance shows", the 2011 World Cup winner further added.

This is the second time that the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' has openly criticised Maxwell. The ex-Delhi cricketer had called the Aussie all-rounder a “10 crore cheerleader” who is on a “highly-paid vacation” after he had failed to make an impact in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The veteran opener had criticised the middle-order batsman while interacting on his official Facebook channel named ‘Viru Ki Baithak.

READ: Mohammad Kaif Throws Light On Glenn Maxwell's Performances In IPL & Australian Team

Sehwag & Maxwell's Punjab connections

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner had represented the 2014 finalists in the 2014 & 2015 editions of the Indian Premier League and was then roped in as a mentor in 2016. He had served as the mentor for three seasons before parting ways with the franchise in late 2018.

Maxwell, on the other hand, was brought by Punjab in the 2014 season and went on to represent them till the 2017 edition after which he was released. He was then roped in by this year's finalists Delhi in 2018 but was not retained in the 2019 season.

The 2015 World Cup winner did not participate in 2019 and was once again purchased by Punjab for a whopping Rs.10.75 crore in the 2020 auctions.

Nonetheless, did not provide much stability in the middle-order as he could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches and on top of that, he failed to hit even a single six in the competition.

While the 'Big Show' failed to make his bat do the talking, he could not make amends with the ball in hand as well. With his right-arm off-spin, the cricketer nabbed only three wickets at an expensive average of 56.33.

READ: English All-rounder Ben Stokes Pens A Touching Tribute For His Late Father Ged

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.