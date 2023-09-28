'He has made the cut': India legend confident about Ashwin's inclusion in World Cup squad

With the conclusion of the India vs. Australia series, the deadline day to submit final changes in the World Cup squad has also arrived. While the picture of the entire team is pretty much clear, there is uncertainty lying between the names of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. Patel is currently in the squad but due to an unfortunate injury, his presence in the squad is seemingly unsettled.

3 things you need to know

India registered 2-1 series win over Australia

Australia won the 3rd ODI by 66 runs

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5, 2023

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Gives Verdict On Ashwin Vs Axar Debate As India Set To Name Final 15 For WC

Suniil Gavaskar names his pick between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin

As the time to zero in on a name is closing in, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on who according to him will make the cut. During a Star Sports program, Gavaskar addressed the headache of the team management and took the name of Ashwin. He justified his choice by stating that if there is an iota of doubt regarding Axar's fitness then the selectors should push the name of Ashwin.

"The way he has bowled in the last two matches, I think he has made the cut for the World Cup squad. If there is even a hint of doubt on Axar Patel's fitness, whether he'll be completely fit for the entire World Cup; because any injury can be a recurring one and he needs to be careful. If the team management think they can't take that chance with Axar because it is the World Cup and everyone wants their squad to be 100 percent fit; so if there are any doubts then Ashwin could make a comeback."

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Gives Verdict On Ashwin Vs Axar Debate As India Set To Name Final 15 For WC

Gavaskar on R Ashwin's comeback

Ravichandran Ashwin made a sublime comeback to the ODI format. He played 2 ODIs in the Australia series and took away with 4 wickets. The three wickets he took in the 2nd ODI were typical bowler's wickets. According to Gavaskar, Ashwin has bowled exceptionally well in the series against Australia.

“He has bowled exceptionally well in the last 3-4 overs he bowled in Mohali, then the way he utilised the carrom ball in Indore. So if there are any doubts on Axar, Ashwin will come back into the team.”