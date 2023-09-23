WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar And Kapil Dev Pray At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a cricket stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, his own Lok Sabha constituency. The ambitious project is expected to be completed by 2025. The ceremony was attended by iconic cricket personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri. The cricket legends also paid a visit to the revered Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, seeking blessings on this significant occasion.

3 things you need to know

PM Modi laid foundation stone for a new cricket stadium in Varanasi

The ceremony was attended by Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketing greats

Before the ceremony, Sachin along with other stars visited Kashi Temple

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Presents 'Namo' Team India Jersey To Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sachin Tendulkar offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Sachin Tendulkar, fondly known as the Little Master, shared his enthusiasm with fans through a social media post while en route to Varanasi. In his message, he expressed his admiration for Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and the monumental 1983 victory that laid the foundation for future cricketing successes. Sachin's post also hinted at his hopes for the current squad to bring glory to India in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Grew up admiring one and had the opportunity of sharing the field with the other two. They laid the foundation with the 1983 victory, and I experienced the joy in 2011! Here's to hoping the current squad brings it home in 2023!" Sachin wrote in his post.

Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony with PM Modi, these cricketing stalwarts, alongwith BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, paid a visit to the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the city. A video capturing this moment has been circulating on the internet. The video shows Sachin offering prayers to Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity.

Also Read: 'They Should Be Involved': Aussie Legend Suggests Dhoni, Sachin To Mentor Team India In WC

Varanasi Stadium: A vision towards the future

The Varanasi Stadium is set to be a spectacle in its own right. Inspired by Lord Shiva, the stadium's design will reportedly incorporate floodlights shaped like a Trident and one end resembling the 'Damru.' With a seating capacity of 30,000, it is expected to become a revered pilgrimage site for cricket enthusiasts. The proposed stadium is set to have stands resembling the iconic ghats of Ganga in Varanasi.

Image: X