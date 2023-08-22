The suspense on Asia Cup 2023 squad is finally over, and the biggest talking point that has emerged from the draft is Yuzvendra Chahal's snub from the side. On the positive side, the inclusion of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer makes the batting department strong. However, it all seemingly went otherwise, as at the time of the team's announcement, a mistake occurred on BCCI's part. The team that was announced on the first count missed a crucial member from the batting department. The error was rectified a few minutes later and this time the name of the player was there. Consequently, the player's exclusion created a row over social media and many fans were left befuddled. The stature of the player has soared so much over the last couple of years that he is even liked by many foremost members of the cricket world, Brendon McCullum being one of them. Brendon McCullum thinks the player is more talented than other international players.

3 things you need to know

Team India's Asia Cup squad has been announced

The continental cup will begin on August 30, 2023

Team India is currently in Ireland, playing a T20I series with the hosts

Also Read | 'I Would Have Chahal. India Have No Choice': Cricket World Reacts To India's Asia Cup Team

Brendon McCullum lavishes praise on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's emergence to the international circuit has presumably given Team India a match-winner and a prolific run scorer. In the Asia Cup 2023 and expectedly in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as well, the onus of giving India an ideal start will fall on him. Many of the experts have vouched for him in the past and joining the bracket is current England Test coach Brendon McCullum.

#WATCH | At the moment, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are our preferred openers...Shikhar Dhawan has been a terrific player for India, says BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. pic.twitter.com/TqF6gV4869 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

According to Bazz, Gill is extremely talented and hints that they got along during their IPL stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). During the CEAT Awards, McCullum stated that he enjoyed working with Shubman and further added that he sees Gill at the pinnacle of the list of talented players. Here's what he said:

'Shubman Gill is someone I really enjoyed working with. He's someone who has more talent than most of the international players'.

Also Read | 'It Is Hugely Irritating': Harsha Bhogle Spots India's 'major Problem' Before World Cup

Shubman Gill's inclusion in the Asia Cup squad sparked a meme fest

Ahead of the official announcement by Ajit Agarkar, the broadcasters flashed an infographic of Team India's Asia Cup squad. While Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are set to make their return, the initial graphic missed out on Shubman Gill's name. It was indeed a surprising aspect to several fans. However, another infographic had Gill's name in the squad.

The correction led to the internet sparking up with memes. even Wasim Jaffer chimed in after shooting a hilarious jab. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a meme and wrote the caption, 'If you know you know.'

All eyes will be on Gill on whether he can stand up to top expectations in the upcoming Asia Cup and the OPI World Cup.