'I Would Have Chahal. India Have No Choice': Cricket World Reacts To India's Asia Cup Team

The BCCI revealed the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, comprising a total of 18 players, with an additional travelling reserve spot occupied by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. This selection showcases the careful consideration and strategic planning of the Indian cricketing authorities to assemble a well-rounded squad for the prestigious tournament. As anticipation builds for the upcoming competition, cricket enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the performance of the Asian giants.

The Asia Cup 2023 has been slated to take place from August 31 to September 17

India's inaugural match is scheduled against Pakistan to be played on September 2, 2023

In the preceding edition of the 50-over Asia Cup, India secured the championship title

Cricket world reacts to India's Asia Cup squad

The announcement of the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 by the BCCI has elicited a noteworthy response from the global cricket fraternity. Esteemed cricket personalities such as Irfan Pathan, Wasim Jaffer, and commentator Harsha Bhogle have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the unveiled squad.

Irfan Pathan said that he would have included wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad. Harsha Bhogle stated that the tournament should have 16-17 member squads because of the length of the tournament and injury concerns. Former India opener Aakash Chopra questioned experimentaion in the squad, saying that if the players aren't given enough opportunities, it will once again fail.

Worry for selectors that Bumrah and prasidh coming back from long lay off. That’s one of the two reason you will see India team playing with an extra bowler who can bat. I would have chahal in my squad. What do you guys think? #AsiaCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2023

Eventually, India will have to leave out one middle order player and one fast bowler. I do believe though that in a 9 game tournament, you should have 16-17 member squads. If a player has an injury that takes two weeks to heal, you don't want to replace him because you might need… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 21, 2023

India's 18-member squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Backup player: Sanju Samson (wk)

